Punjab and Haryana HC reserves verdict on Dhingra panel validity

Nearly two years after former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the constitutional validity of Dhingra Commission — setup by the BJP government in 2015 to probe the grant of licences for development of commercial colonies in Gurgaon, the verdict on his petition was reserved by the High Court

on Tuesday.

The division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal also took on record the inquiry report of the Commission and the related record after the final hearing on Tuesday. During the hearing, the state had been asked to present the report in a sealed cover before the court.

While Hooda’s lawyer Kapil Sibal argued in support of the court opening the report for a decision in the matter, Haryana government’s counsel and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued that the question of court opening the report is secondary as the petitioner has challenged the procedure followed in setting-up of the Commission and also the petition was filed at a belated stage. ens

