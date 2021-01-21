Punjab and Haryana HC pulls up lower court judge: Read 10 apex court verdicts, submit synopsis

Justice Sangwan ordered to discharge the petitioners from the FIR of murder registered in 2010, and set aside the summoning orders of the JMIC court.

Quashing a decade-old murder FIR against three retired policemen over the custodial death of an individual who was in fact alive, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Ludhiana Additional Sessions Judge to go through at least 10 judgments of the Supreme Court for denying anticipatory bail to the three accused.

High Court Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while hearing the petition of the three retired Punjab Police officials — Amarjit Singh, Jaswant Singh and Kabal Singh — was told that the ASJ dismissed their anticipatory bail application though it was brought to his (ASJ’s) notice that the person was alive.

The HC directed the ASJ to submit a written synopsis of the 10 cases to court for failing to exercise his jurisdiction under CrPC Section 438 and for passing an “illegal” order.

Justice Sangwan ordered to discharge the petitioners from the FIR of murder registered in 2010, and set aside the summoning orders of the JMIC court.

He ruled, “The Magistrate, while dismissing the application vide impugned order dated 02.12.2020 even again issued Non-bailable Warrants against the petitioners. This part of the order is also illegal… The proper course was to direct the counsel for the petitioners to furnish bail/surety bonds as they intended to appear before the Magistrate…”

“Considering the fact that the Additional Sessions Judge, has failed to exercise its jurisdiction, it is directed that he will go through at least 10 judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court including two Constitutional Bench Judgments where the Hon’ble Supreme Court has interpreted the provisions of Section 438 CrPC… The Additional Sessions Judge-I, Ludhiana, will submit the written synopsis on the exercise of jurisdiction by a judge under Section 438 CrPC, after going through the judgments, within a period of 30 days to the Director, Chandigarh Judicial Academy,” said Justice Sangwan.

On August 25, 2005, the petitioners, then posted at Dehlon Police Station in Ludhiana, had arrested one Hardeep Singh, son of Naginder Singh.

Hardeep escaped from police custody. Subsequently, Naginder filed a criminal writ petition in the HC, seeking to produce his son on the pretext that he has been illegally detained by the police at Dehlon Police Station.

On September 17, 2005, an unidentified body was found and Naginder alleged the body was of his son and that the petitioners had murdered him.

The High Court had then directed the ADGP Crime to conduct and inquiry in to the matter and submit a report. The ADGP’s report said the body was not of Hardeep, who was alive and in regular touch with his father.

The HC then directed the Sessions Judge, Ludhiana, to hold an inquiry and submit a report about the whereabouts of the son of the complainant.

The magistrate, however, treated this petition as a criminal complaint and summoned the policemen to face trial. Later non-bailable warrants were issued against them.