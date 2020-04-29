Confinement in quarantine centre not illegal during lockdown: HC 

A team questions Tablighi Jammat members at a quarantine centre in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) A team questions Tablighi Jammat members at a quarantine centre in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed a habeas corpus filed by two residents of Assam and Bihar for their release from a quarantine centre in Palwal. The duo along with 10 Bangladesh nationals, all members of a religious group, were booked by the police on April 2 after they were found at a mosque on March 31, in violation of the orders of lockdown and conditions of visa.

The habeas corpus is a writ seeking to secure a person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

The petitioners had approached the HC as the lower court already had granted them bail in the case on April 26 and medical authorities declared them negative for coronavirus. The Haryana government, during the hearing, informed the court that they cannot move out of the quarantine facility as Palwal district has been declared as a hotspot zone and there is no transport facility on account of the lockdown.

“In view of safety and health aspects of petitioners and to avoid spread of COVID-19, lodging of petitioners for the time being at quarantine centre cannot be said to be illegal confinement/detention so as to bring the instant matter within the ambit of writ of habeas corpus,” reads the order passed by Justice Lalit Batra.

The petitioners’ counsel advocate Rajesh Lamba before court argued that since the accused have already been granted bail by the court and even have been declared negative for the coronavirus, their confinement at the quarantine facility amounts to illegal detention. However, Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabherwal informed the court that their entire boarding, lodging and medical facilities are being provided by the authorities and the persons are being quarantined on recommendation of medical authorities only as they cannot move out of the hotspot zone to travel to Assam and Bihar in absence of any transport facility.

Dismissing the habeas corpus, Justice Batra said, “Basic steps initiated by the Government of India and state governments to curb the impact of COVID-19 are meant for service of the humanity and as such, though petitioners released on bail…, being residents of outer states (Assam and Bihar) have been rightly kept in quarantine centre — Mewat Model School, Hathin — during nationwide lockdown with facilities of boarding, lodging and medical and that too at the expense of state exchequer.”

An FIR was registered against the petitioners and others at Hathin police station on April 2 under Sections 188 and 269 IPC and Section 14(b) and Section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act. The FIR, registered on information sent by a duty magistrate to SP Palwal, states that the Bangladesh nationals, affiliated with religious group Tableegi Jamat, had not informed the police authorities prior to entering the district and were engaging in religious preaching ”in the name of tourism”. They had come from Nizamuddin, Delhi for 35 days and were taken in an ambulance on March 31 for medical checkup, as per the FIR.

