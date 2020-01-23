Punjab and Haryana HC: No further adjournments in Kathua rape convicts’ appeals

It also warned that it will not hesitate in appointing an advocate as amicus curiae in case the lawyers representing the parties do not appear on February 11, when the matter will be heard next. It also warned that it will not hesitate in appointing an advocate as amicus curiae in case the lawyers representing the parties do not appear on February 11, when the matter will be heard next.

DUE TO repeated adjournments in criminal appeals of convicts in the Kathua gangrape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that no further adjournment will be granted in the case. It also warned that it will not hesitate in appointing an advocate as amicus curiae in case the lawyers representing the parties do not appear on February 11, when the matter will be heard next.

“It is made clear that on the next date of hearing, no adjournment would be granted. In case the lawyers do not appear on the date fixed, the court will not hesitate to appoint an advocate to assist as amicus curiae,” the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu said in the order passed Tuesday.

An application seeking suspension of convict Tilak Raj’s sentence was listed for hearing on Tuesday. Senior advocate R S Cheema along with advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who represent the state of Jammu & Kashmir, and advocate Dr Tarunvir, who represents Tilak Raj, were present during the hearing, as per the order.

While the court in its order has not recorded any reasons for its apparent disappointment with adjournments, a senior counsel who was present in court during the hearing said the lawyers of all parties were not present at the hearing.

