Punjab and Haryana HC junks plea for second autopsy on slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Bhupinder Singh, the father of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar, seeking a second post-mortem of his son’s body.

The court, while dismissing the plea, said, “It is beyond the jurisdiction of this court to issue any directions”. Bhullar’s family said that they will file an appeal against the order at the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the High Court bench of Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, said, “The petitioner has failed to satisfy this court as to how the plea is maintainable.”

The petitioner, Bhupinder Singh, through his counsel, Advocate Simranjit Singh, contended that his son was killed in a fake police encounter on June 9, near Kolkata (West Bengal), which were proven by the injuries on the dead body of his son that was brought from Kolkata to Ferozepur.

Advocate Simranjit further argued that the post-mortem conducted at Kolkata was manipulated and a sham post-mortem report prepared at the behest of certain people, thus, necessitating a second post-mortem to prove torture.

Justice Kaul, after hearing the matter, said, “Admittedly, the death in question took place in Kolkata (West Bengal) and the post-mortem was conducted by the doctors there. Hence, it would be beyond the jurisdiction of this court to issue any directions as sought for.”