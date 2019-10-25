Punjab and Haryana HC gets three judges

The Centre on Thursday appointed three additional judges to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice, the President has appointed advocates Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri, and Alka Sarin as additional judges of the High Court for a period of two years.

The elevation pertains to recommendations forwarded by the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, where five advocates were recommended to be elevated as High Court judges on July 25.