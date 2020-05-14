Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Punjab and Haryana HC allows plea on termination of 24-week-long pregnancy

The PGI medical board on May 8 was ordered by the HC to examine the woman and submit a medical examination report to the court in a sealed cover.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: May 14, 2020 9:31:05 am
Punjab and Haryana High Court, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Punjab High Court, High Court of Punjab, Haryana High Court, High Court of Haryana, India news, Indian Express After examining the woman on Monday, the PGI medical board recommended that the patient may undergo medical termination of pregnancy due to the several congenital anomalies.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday allowed a petition seeking termination of 24-week-long pregnancy due to medical reasons, and directed the PGI Chandigarh to admit the woman by Thursday for carrying out the necessary procedure.

“It is clear from the report that the patient is found to be clinical fit but is undergoing mental stress due to carrying of pregnancy in which the fetus is affected with Arnold Chiari II malformation and the Board has clearly held that the patient may undergo medical termination of pregnancy due to severe congenital anomaly,” the order passed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur reads.

While requesting the PGI to provide all the necessary facilities to the woman for undertaking the procedure, the court also directed her to submit an application before the institute in case she is eligible for any benefit under the Poor Patient Welfare Fund.

The PGI medical board on May 8 was ordered by the HC to examine the woman and submit a medical examination report to the court in a sealed cover. After examining the woman on Monday, the PGI medical board recommended that the patient may undergo medical termination of pregnancy due to the several congenital anomalies.

