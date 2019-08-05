Punjab: Amarinder tries dinner diplomacy to tackle dissent

Two days after several ruling party MLAs voiced their anger against the government at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Punjab, all eyes are now on the dinner Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is hosting for the lawmakers on Monday.

The Chief Minister announced the dinner during the CLP meeting on Friday. While the meeting was called to chalk out floor strategy for the ongoing Assembly session, it turned into a platform where many MLAs expressed resentment against the government on several issues. It was then that Amarinder stated that he would listen to them during the dinner, adding that the party should focus on floor strategy at the CLP meet.

Sources in the Congress said that Monday’s dinner could also turn out to be an outburst session. The major grouse MLAs aired on Friday was that the government was going soft on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s family. They claimed that Badals’ transport and cable businesses were flourishing at the state government’s cost, said sources.

A few MLAs are also against the short session called by the government. They argue that the brief session denies them the chance to raise issues concerning their Assembly segments. Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised this issue in the CLP meeting and appealed that the Assembly session be extended.

Explained CM’s challenge: Resentment at home Capt Amarinder Singh faces a challenge in the form of the voices of discontent within his government. The major grouse of his partymen remains that the bureaucracy is ruling the roost, political feedback is not taken, and a perception of quid pro quo with Akalis is gaining ground. It remains to be seen if the Chief Minister will be able to silence his critics within the government.

Some ministers, it is learnt, are upset at not being invited to the dinner organised by the Chief Minister during the visit of his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot to Chandigarh last week. “It was shocking that while bureaucrats were a part of the dinner meeting, no minister or Congress leader was invited. The government had to talk to him about water sharing with Rajasthan, but even Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria was not there. Many are upset,” said a Cabinet minister.