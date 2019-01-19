Punjab: Suspended Congress MLA meets CM, seeks reinstatement

Two days after he was suspended from the party, Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira Friday separately met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Sunil Jakhar and general secretary. Sources close to Zira said he tendered an apology and sought his reinstatement in the party.

Jakhar said Zira met presented his side of story. “He met the Chief Minister and apologized. Then he handed over a written unconditional apology to Asha Kumari ji. Any decision is yet to be taken,” Jakhar told the Indian Express.

Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Ferzopur MLA Parminder Singh Pinki accompanied Zira to CM’s residence. News agency PTI later quoted Randhawa as claiming that the issue had been “amicably settled” even though, the Punjab unit of the Congress clarified that no decision was taken on revoking Zira’s suspension.

Randhawa, accompanied by Zira, told the media: “Whatever was the issue has been clarified and he (Zira) will work the way like he was earlier. He has been asked to work for the party with full vigour. The matter has been amicably settled,” PTI quoted Randhawa as saying.

Asked if Zira’s suspension was revoked, the minister said, “We have met them (CM, Congress leaders), it means (his) reinstatement… The party high command is now satisfied with Zira.”

Taking serious note of his public outburst, the state Congress unit had on Wednesday suspended Zira from the primary membership of the party due to indiscipline. The MLA had alleged that the Congress government had failed to take any action against some contractors who were selling illicit liquor in Ferozepur.