Punjab allows reopening of gyms; night curfew relaxed by an hour

THE PUNJAB government on Friday allowed opening of gyms and yoga centres in from August 5 onwards, two days after the Centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines permitted states to do so.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), to be issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), will have to be followed.

The state has however, not lifted the night curfew, but relaxed it by an hour. The night curfew would remain implemented from 11 pm to 5 am as opposed to 10 pm to 5 am earlier. The weekend curfew, during which shops remain shut on Sunday, remains.

Movement of individuals for non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am.

However, essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo and people traveling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aircraft will be permitted.

As per the guidelines issued on Friday, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

All international travel, except as permitted by Centre, will remain prohibited. Metro, auditoriums, assembly halls, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and bars will remain closed.

Lockdown will remain enforced in containment zones and the district authorities have been asked to accordingly take requisite action in containment and buffer zones as per guidelines of MoHFW, Gol and the state department of health and family welfare. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment cones. Containment zones will be notified on websites by respective deputy commissioners and the state health department and information will also be shared with the MoHFW, Gol.

Another record spike: 665 cases

Chandigarh, Ludhiana: In yet another sharpest spike, 665 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Punjab on Friday, driving up the total tally to 16,119 in the state.

Sixteen more deaths were reported, taking the total count of COVID-19 deaths to 386.

Six deaths were reported from Ludhiana (a man aged 47 and women aged 24, 43, 65, 65 and 66), three from Amritsar (a man aged 61 and women aged 62 and 75), two each from Patiala (a 70-year-old woman and 75-year-old man) and Barnala (women aged 52 and 70) and one each from Kapurthala (29-year-old woman), Jalandhar (55-year-old man) and Pathankot (58-year-old man).

Ludhiana reported maximum cases (248), followed by Patiala (156) and Amritsar (71).

Six policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive Friday. Two constables, a woman constable and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) tested positive from division number 6 police station, taking the total number of infected cops from this police station to seven. Two other ASIs, each posted at Mattewara police post and police commissioner’s office, also tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum COVID-19 deaths (89), followed by Amritsar (79) and Jalandhar (53). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (3,211), followed by Jalandhar (2,249) and Amritsar (1,863).

As per the official media bulletin, there are 4,999 active cases, 135 of them on oxygen support and 10 on ventilator support. As many as 10,734 patients have been discharged. ENS

