Punjab: Ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, paint job in holy town gets political colour

A game of one-upmanship has broken out between the ruling Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab over sprucing up the holy town of Sultanpur Lodhi ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations in November.

While SAD is spending around Rs 5 crore on painting the town white over the next month, the Congress-led municipal council has decided to open its coffers to help residents who cannot afford to paint their houses, but isn’t insisting on a particular colour.

Sultanpur Lodhi was declared a holy town by the Punjab government last year. It is said that Guru Nanak spent most part of his life here, got married, had children, and delivered the first divine message called ‘Mool Mantra’ to Sikhs here. He set off on his four historic journeys (Udasis) from this town. The government is celebrating his 550th birth anniversary in a week-long function from November 5 to 12. The commemoration will conclude with a mega function to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12.

SAD inaugurated its ‘painting sewa’ on September 5 and has already given the contract of painting shops and houses to a private company. The drive is ongoing at a fast pace with most structures, tree trunks, tree guards, poles on the road leading to historic Ber Sahib gurdwara having been painted white already.

Meanwhile, the government has pumped in around Rs 200 crore on various projects and celebrations.

“We had planned it earlier. But we delayed it as there are still two months left for the function. We want the paint to look fresh at that time. We are starting it now. But we will not insist on white paint as there are big houses in town and the owners would not like the facade to be white. We will appeal to people to just give their houses a fresh coat of paint so that the city looks clean,” said Navtej Singh Cheema, Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Tejwant Singh, a Congress leader and vice-president of the municipal council, said, “We are starting the drive in 2-3 days. We had earlier decided on it. The message has been conveyed to people. About 75 per cent people are saying they will get the fresh coat of paint on their houses on their own. We will help the rest who are not financially strong. We will try to help most of these people using party funds.”

According to municipal council records, there are over 3,800 houses in the town, said Singh, and they are yet to make an estimate of the expenses.

The town’s murals — done by the local administration on walls of government-owned buildings, depicting the history and culture of the state — are another bone of contention. On Tuesday, a coat of white was applied over some of the murals. “We have spoken to the Akalis. We did not take any action against them as the occasion for which we got the murals done is a holy one. But we have told them now that they will have to fund the process of repainting the murals,” said Cheema.

SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana said, “We are painting the entire city white. This is the brief to the company that has engaged the labour.”

Romana said SAD workers are funding the painting drive. “We have also asked for donations. It can be anything, from Rs 10 to any amount. We are getting them from across the state. We have formed a team of SAD leaders and workers. They go to every shopkeeper and resident to take permission. There is no resistance,” he added.

Residents seem to be pleased by the initiative. “Nobody from this town would ever say no to anything that is being done for Baba Nanak. I have got my shop done. They are doing triple coats and the paint is of good quality,” said Iqbal Singh, a shopkeeper near Ber Sahib gurdwara.

Harvinder Singh, who has a shop in Laboratory Chowk, said, “Sab Babe di kirpa hai (All this is the divine blessing of Guru Nanak Dev). A team came and asked me if we can get our shops painted. I agreed. Why would I say no?”

The state government and SAD are organising different functions. While the government is erecting a water-proof pandal for the main function near Ber Sahib gurdwara, Akalis are organising a parallel function at the stadium on the other side of the gurdwara.

Through the celebration, both Congress and Akalis are trying to appeal to ‘panthic’ voters, but also the secular ones who are followers of Guru Nanak Dev, called ‘Nanak Naam Levas’. While former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal inaugurated the ‘painting sewa’ campaign, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a Cabinet meeting in the town, a rare occasion since this meeting is always held at the state headquarters in Chandigarh.