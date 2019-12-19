Punjab Agricultural University unveils ‘processable’ onion variety

PAU has also sent the new variety to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for all-India trials. PAU has also sent the new variety to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for all-India trials.

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here has developed a “processing-grade” white onion variety PWO-2, for commercial cultivation by farmers from the 2020-21 rabi cropping season.

“We would be transplanting the seedlings from our nursery next month in about 30 farmers’ field plots, which will act as testing-cum-seed multiplication locations. The seeds from there will be supplied to other farmers for large-scale cultivation and transplanting by January 2021,” said Ajmer Singh Dhatt, head of PAU’s vegetable science department.

Punjab’s farmers now mainly grow PRO-6 and Punjab Naroya. Both are red-coloured varieties, the former ready to harvest in 120 days after transplanting and yielding 175 quintals per acre on an average, with these at 145 days and 150 quintals, respectively, for the latter.

“The average yield of PWO-2 is 165 quintals per acre and it matures in roughly 140 days (transplanting in early-January and harvesting by late-May). But its biggest advantage is that the bulbs are processable and can be used to make de-hydrated products such flakes, powder, rings and granules,” claimed Dhatt.

The normal red onions are prone to discolouration — they turn dark brown on processing, making them less marketable relative to white powder — apart from having lower dry matter and total soluble solids (TSS) content. “The dry matter content in PRO-2 is around 25%, compared to 22% for red varieties (which means lower moisture and, hence, less time and energy requirement for dehydration). The TSS is also more, at 14-16% versus 9-10% (which translates into higher onion powder recovery),” he added.

PWO-2 was released in June 2019 by PAU, after being given the go-ahead by the state government’s varietal release committee. The varsity had, in 1994, released a processing-grade white onion variety called Punjab White. However, its average yield was only 135 quintals per acre and did not interest farmers.

“Punjab produces 2-2.1 lakh tonnes of onions, which meets hardly a third of the state’s requirement. But we are keen to push this variety more with a view to attracting investments in food processing. And given rising onion prices, there is probably need for varieties whose bulbs can be converted and stored in processed form,” noted Shailender Kaur, director of horticulture, Punjab government.

PAU has also sent the new variety to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for all-India trials. “The first year of trials in 2019 passed successfully. There would be two more years of trials, before PWO-2 will be considered fit for release at the national level,” informed Dhatt.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App