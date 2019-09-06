Punjab: After Sukhbir arrives late for event, Badal senior leaves before its official launch

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal Thursday took a dig at SAD president and his son, Sukhbir Badal, for “not being punctual” after he arrived late for launch of the ‘Safedikaran Sewa’ (whitewash service) — an initiative of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to paint Sultanpur Lodhi in white to mark the grand celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Badal senior delivered his speech and left before the official launch of the sewa, claiming that he was getting late for his next scheduled programme.

The ‘Safedikaran Sewa’ was to be launched by the former CM, but was launched by Sukhbir after he left.

Senior Badal had reached at 9.30 am, but Sukhbir Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Badal and her brother and former minister, Bikram Majithia, arrived much later.

During his speech before leaving the event, the former CM lauded his government in Punjab for taking several steps to link people to their roots. The congregation he addressed had a large audience, with all senior SAD leadership and SGPC members in attendance. He then left saying that he had to attend some local elections of the party at Lohian, a town adjacent to Sultanpur Lodhi, in Jalandhar district.

During the speech, he said: “Sukhbir ji main vinti karunga ki mainu ithon hi jana paina hai sadhe election ne ithe lohian vich, rang tusin rang deyo, koi farak ni painda atma rangi honi chahidi hai,eh dekho saare chitte kapre paye hoye, sare mahatma hi ne. Time te bhi aaya karo, main tan 9.30 am baje aa gaya si (Sukhbir ji, I request you to permit me to leave as we have elections in Lohian. You please do the whitewash sewa now. It doesn’t matter, one’s soul should be whitewashed. See everyone here is wearing white clothes and all are great persons. Also, try and reach the venue on time, I came here at 9:30 am).”

SAD had organised an Akhand Path before the launch of the sewa at Gurdwara Ber Sahab. Before leaving the event, Badal senior also took a dig at the SGPC president. Speaking from the stage, he said: “I can say that 99 per cent do not know the real meaning of our Bani…. even Pardhan Saab (SGPC president) doesn’t know. I am just joking, even I don’t know the meaning of Bani.” He added that those holding big positions (at religious places) needed to spread the Guru’s Bani.

After the Akand Path’s bhog, the Sant Samaj and the Sikh Sangat unanimously entrusted the ‘sewa’ for ‘safedikaran’ of the holy city to SAD on the occasion. SAD president painted part of the wall of a gurdwara opposite Gurdwara Shri Ber Sahab along with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SGPC President Gobind Singh Longowal and Bikram Singh Majithia.

Talking to mediapersons after launching the ‘Safedikaran’ mission, Sukhbir appealed to the sangat to come forward to engage in ‘sewa’ both by making contributions as well as physically helping in the cause. He said that around 3,700 houses as well as religious places, educational institutions and government offices would be painted as part of the drive.