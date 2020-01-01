Punjab: After 15 Malwa leaders, BSP state secretary resigns from his post

A day after 15 BSP office-bearers from Malwa region of Punjab resigned from their party posts, the dissent spread to the Doaba region with state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Kotli resigning from the post after accusing the leadership of not being serious about betterment of the poor.

He also alleged that sycophancy was being promoted at the cost of the missionary leaders in the party who are being insulted.

Kotli alleged that state party president does not allowed party leaders to speak during the BSP meetings. He claimed that several other leaders would quit party posts in the coming days.

Kotli had contested Vidhan Sabha election on a party ticket from Adampur Assembly segment in 2012 and had scored 25,263 votes and during 2014 Lok Sabha polls he had contested from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat where he got around 50,000 votes.

He is also the sarpanch of village Kotli Than Singh and earlier had also remained sarpanch of Lamma Pind village.

BSP has a strong base in Doaba region but here too party is getting weak as state president Jasvir Singh Garhi has been struggling to keep the party united.

Garhi said that when he took over as state president, Kotli was not having any post in the party and then he was made state secretary and also appointed the incharge of Adampur assembly segment where BSP has a great presence. “He (Kotli) is also the member of the panel which has been submitting various demands to the Punjab government. Even now, if he says that party leaders are not allowed to speak in the party meetings then I have nothing to say,” said Garhi.

