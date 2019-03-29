Punjab: Acid attack victim gets Rs 3 lakh interim relief

In a first for the state, an acid attack victim was awarded Rs 3 lakh interim relief within 28 days of filing of the complaint.

Advertising

District and Sessions Judge A S Grewal awarded the compensation under ‘Compensation Scheme for Women victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes 2018’, which was implemented in Punjab in May last year.

The woman had filed a complaint at Rahon Police station on March 1 where an FIR was registered against three persons, including a self-styled godman Makhan, his son Jaskarandeep and one Pakhar Ram.

She alleged that when her mother took her to the godman to cure her of chickenpox, he tried to force her to drink acid, which fell on her face as she resisted. She was later admitted to IVY hospital where she remained under treatment for 10 days.

The case is still under investigation and a compensation upto Rs 11 lakh could be paid as per the condition of the victim.

The other members of the board included Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani, district police head, civil surgeon and Indian Medication Association (IMA) president.