Punjab: AAP woman MLA says 4 in SUV tried to ‘waylay’ her

A woman legislator in Punjab Saturday alleged that four unidentified persons traveling in an SUV, tried to “waylay” and “attack” her on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road (National Highway-95) Friday late.

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon and Deputy Leader of Opposition, said that she “saved herself” by parking her car in front of Chowkiman police post and only then the alleged miscreants took a U-turn and fled from the spot.

Ludhiana rural police , meanwhile, said that Manuke was yet to submit any written complaint but “probe was started after she called the SSP Friday night”.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Manuke said that she along with her husband, two gunmen and a driver, was returning from Ludhiana to Jagraon Friday in her official vehicle. “We were on Ludhiana-Jagraon road when a vehicle ahead of us, with four persons in it, started moving in a zig-zag manner and tried to waylay us. After doing this for almost 15-20 minutes, they finally stopped their vehicle, blocking our way. My gunmen walked yo them but they (the occupants of the SUV) started manhandling my gunmen and abused them,” she alleged.

“I called up SSP Ludhiana rural around 9.35 pm and moved our vehicle inside Chowkiman police post premises and only then they took a U-turn,” she added.

Manuke further alleged that her complaint to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker on November 26, on her phone allegedly being tapped continuously, wasn’t being taken seriously. “No action has been taken. I want police to find out if what happened last night was political or non-political. What would have happened had it been any other woman?,” she asked.

Meanwhile, Jagraon DSP Gurdeep Singh Gosal, said that MLA was yet to submit any written complaint for registration of FIR. “She has asked for time till Sunday morning. Still we have traced vehicle’s owner. We are yet to trace four persons who were inside. Also, statements are being changed constantly. Earlier it was alleged that they tried to attack and manhandle gunmen but now they are saying that miscreants abused gunmen,” said DSP.

Asked about written complaint, Manuke said, “I called the SSP and even passed on the number of that vehicle immediately. That should be enough for police to start the probe”.

Meanwhile, the AAP Punjab unit in a statement from Chandigarh, condemned the “murderous attack”. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that the attackers must be arrested immediately and a time-bound judicial probe be conducted into the incident.

