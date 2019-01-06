After Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira quits AAP over Kejriwal’s ‘dictatorial attitude’

Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab H S Phoolka quit the party, rebel leader and former Leader of Opposition in the state legislative Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday gave up his primary membership. He cited party convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s “dictatorial attitude” as the reason behind his decision. Khaira will, however, not resign as an MLA from Bholath for now.

Rebel AAP leader in Punjab Sukhpal Khaira resigns from primary membership of AAP.@IndianExpress — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) January 6, 2019

Khaira, who was suspended from AAP for alleged “anti-party activities” and for “continuously attacking central and state leadership” in November last year, is expected to launch his new political party Punjab Democratic Alliance on January 8 in Chandigarh.

Advertising

Last month, he had announced the formation of the party with Lok Insaaf Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, suspended AAP MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi and other ‘like-minded parties’ in the state.

The rebel AAP leader had said that the alliance would aim to liberate Punjab from the “clutches of corrupt traditional parties and the corrupt feudal families of Badal, Capt Amarinder and others”.

On January 3, senior lawyer Phoolka had resigned from the party’s membership. The Indian Express reported that according to sources, a key reason for Phoolka’s resignation is the failure of the central leadership to take problems in the Punjab unit seriously and to react to feedback.