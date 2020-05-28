Punjab: AAP slams govt for hiking medical college fees

Capt Amarinder Singh Capt Amarinder Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has criticised the Congress government’s decision to make medical education costly by 77 per cent, alleging that, like the previous Badal government, Capt Amarinder Singh, too, had been playing into the hands of the “medical education mafia“ active in the state.

It has also demanded setting up of a commission under the watch of a sitting Judge of High Court to look into the ongoing ‘loot’ of medical students in Punjab, by bringing out a white paper on the fee fixed and charged from students of MBBS, BDS, MD / MS and Nursing Colleges since 2013.

In a joint statement issued from party headquarters on Thursday, state core committee chairman Budhram, chief spokesperson Baljinder Kaur and Meet Hayer (all MLAs) said that Punjab Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had increased the fees of medical students by 77 per cent, thus making medical education in Punjab more expensive than any other state of the country.

Budh Ram said the previous Badal government had first hiked the fee of MBBS per student from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh on July 30, 2013 and then on March 7, 2014, further hiking it from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira has also condemned the move and said it is alarming to note that the government has made this huge increase in the fee structure of the said medical colleges at a time when ordinary people are reeling under severe economic crunch.

Khaira said it was shocking to note such a steep hike particularly in view of the pandemic crisis, as people are struggling to make two ends meet in third world countries like India and the state of Punjab.

He asked Capt Amarinder to immediately rollback the steep hike and demanded that the CM must personally look into the demand of parents and children for waiver of fees by private run schools and colleges of Punjab, as there has been no meaningful study during the last three months due to lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd