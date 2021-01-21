scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Punjab: AAP plans motorcycle rallies on Jan 23 to mobilize support for tractor parade

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | January 21, 2021 7:49:50 pm
Aam admi party punjab, narendra modi, Bhagwant Mann, farm bills, farmer protest, manohar lal khattar, farmer protest news, indian express newsBhagwant Mann. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday said its volunteers will hold motorcycle rallies across Punjab on January 23 to mobilise support for the ‘kisan tractor parade’ to be organised by the farmers in National Capital on January 26.

Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Kisan Wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan, in a joint statement, said all the party MLAs and office bearers will take part in tractor parade on Republic Day. The AAP cadres, they said, would not be participating in the parade as members of a political party, but as a responsible citizen of the country. “The ccountry is going through a very critical period and all the rights enshrined in the constitution are being trampled on by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government,” they added.

They said that the constitution gives everybody the right to protest peacefully, but the Centre was trying to take away that right. It is the basic duty of every patriot to join the farmers’ tractor parade’ to save the constitution, they said.

“For the last several months, the farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s anti-farmer agriculture black laws. But instead of yielding to their demands, the Union government is trying to stigmatize the farmers’ movement by branding them as terrorists, traitors, and agents of Pakistan and China,” they said.

The AAP leaders said that what could be more proud for a democratic country than the fact that millions of farmers had been peacefully agitating for the last two months.

