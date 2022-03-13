Punjab: ‘Giant killer’ Labh Singh Ugoke’s mother to continue working as contractual sweeper

As AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke basks in the glory of defeating outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur, his mother Baldev Kaur said she will continue to work as a contractual sweeper at a government school.

After her 35-year-old son contested and won on a ticket from the AAP, whose election symbol is a broom, Kaur told ANI, “Jhadu (broom) is an important part of my life. I’ll continue to do my duty at the school.”

Ugoke’s victory over Channi, with a margin of 37,558 votes, is considered as one of the biggest upsets in the recently held Assembly polls in Punjab. Ugoke is a mobile shop owner with no political background or experience.

While Ugoke’s poll affidavit mentioned a Hero Honda motorcycle bought in 2014 under assets, Channi has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 7.97 crore and a residence worth Rs 4 crore.

Channi too was once termed the “giant killer” when he had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bibi Satwant Kaur Sandhu from Chamkaur Sahib. However, in these elections, the outgoing CM has also been defeated in his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib by eye surgeon, AAP candidate and namesake Charanjit Singh.