Punjab: 6,400 farmer groups are on a mission to put an end to stubble burning

With paddy harvesting in Punjab officially starting October 1, the issue of stubble burning has once again become a cause for concern. Over 29 lakh hectares are under rice crop, which will produce around 22 million tonnes of stubble, majority of which is usually burnt in the fields within three weeks time from mid-October to the first week of November.

Advertising

However, this time, the state government is hoping that the situation will be different. Not only is every government department educating farmers against the practice, it has also mobilised a whopping 6,400 farmers’ groups, formed to reach stubble management machinery — at an 80 per cent subsidy for a group and 50 per cent for an individual — to other farmers across Punjab in order to stop this menace to a large extent.

These groups will supply ‘stubble management machines’ to fellow farmers at “reasonable rents”. Till date, the Punjab government had provided 50,609 stubble management machines, including 28,609 machines in 2018-19 and 22,000 machines in 2019-20 to individual farmers, farmers’ groups and others.

Every farmer group has at least eight members who have pooled in their financial resources to purchase all types of stubble management machines from government. Out of 6,400 farmers’ groups, 5,250 groups have been formed this year while 1,147 were formed last year.

Advertising

“These groups are automatically covering more than 50,000 farmers, who are members of these groups and hence will not practice stubble burning,” said a senior agriculture department officer, adding that even if each group protects 700 to 1,000 acres, Punjab can prevent field fires on 18 to 26 lakh hectares (area under rice crop is 29.20 lakh hectares this year).

“Machinery should be utilised,” the officer said, adding that this “role reversal” of farmers can bring about a huge change.

Farmers speak

Amardeep Singh (23), a farmer whose family had been doing stubble burning till some years ago, spend Wednesday educating his fellow farmers to shun this practice absolutely and immediately. He told them that fire kills the soil’s fertility and also contributes to air pollution among other things.

Amardeep Singh of Lallian Khurd village, Jalandhar, has formed a group of nine farmers from his villages and surrounding areas. They have purchased paddy stubble management machinery worth Rs 18 lakh by pooling in their financial resources. The government returned 80 per cent of the amount as part of the subsidy later. Amardeep’s group had saved 900 fields of an acre each stubble burning last year. This year they are targeting around 1,200 fields.

Jagjit Singh (46), sarpanch of Lallian Khurd, has also formed another group of nine farmers and purchased machinery worth Rs 25 lakh on subsidy and prevented stubble burning on 1000 acres of farmland last year. There was no stubble burning in his village.

Kulbir Singh Garcha (46), another farmer of Shadipur village in Jalandhar district, has convinced several farmers to avoid stubble burning. Garcha too had formed of 13 farmers and purchased stubble management machinery worth Rs 25 lakh.

“The response from our fellow farmers is overwhelming when they see our fields where we grow the next crop without burning stubble,” said Jagjit Singh, adding that when stubble is mixed in the soil using the machinery, the yield of the next crop is excellent as farmers need lesser fertiliser.

Govt push

“We are encouraging everyone who can afford it to purchase this machinery at the highly subsidised rate. Farmers are purchasing the machinery by forming groups because it is more beneficial to them due to the 80 per cent subsidy on the machines,” said Punjab Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu, adding that these farmers’ groups are able to convince fellow farmers easily by sharing their own experience about the benefits of not burning stubble.

“Every such group will try hard to make the machinery viable by covering 800 to 900 acres area each,” said another officer in the agriculture department.

Under an ‘in situ’ scheme launched last year, the Centre had approved Rs 665 crore for 2018-19 and 2019-20 for Punjab to provide such machinery to farmers at highly subsidised rates to reduce stubble burning.

Under this scheme, individual farmers, farmers’ groups, cooperative societies and Custom Hiring Centres (CHSs) are getting these machines.

The subsidised machinery includes supply of ‘Happy Seeders’, Super-Straw Management Systems (S-SMS) — both major stubble management machines, RMB plough, paddy straw chopper/ mulches, zero till drill, Rotary slasher, rotavators and shrub cutter.

Advertising

“The S-SMS is an attachment that can be fitted into any combine harvester. It ensures that any loose straw thrown by the combine is also cut and spread evenly on the field. Happy seeder can sow wheat without clearing the stubble spread by S-SMS. Together, the two machines not only dispense with the need for burning paddy residue, but actually allow wheat to be planted on fields without burning,” said Garcha.