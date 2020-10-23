Punjab: 6-year-old rape victim cremated amid tight security, CM orders swift probe

The medical reports of the victim and the 21-year-old accused are still awaited.

The six-year-old rape victim, whose half-burnt body was discovered by police on Wednesday evening in a Hoshiarpur village, was cremated amid high security on Friday. The last rites of the minor were attended by her entire village where the family demanded capital punishment for the accused. The CM, meanwhile, directed the DGP to conduct a swift probe in the matter.

The medical reports of the victim and the 21-year-old accused are still awaited. Police have also booked the 21-year-old’s grandfather (80) for allegedly helping him erase evidence.

Sources said that the accused were manhandled by people when they arrived at a hospital for medical examination. Both accused have been booked under rape charges, POCSO Act and SC Act. Police sources said that the girl was allegedly raped, killed by the 21-year-old, after which his grandfather allegedly helped him in erasing the evidence by setting the body on fire.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister said: ‘Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur. Though police have arrested the accused, I have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation & that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial & exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court”

Government has announced a compensation of Rs 8.25 lakh in the case. A cheque of Rs 4 lakh compensation under SC Act was handed over to the family by Congress MLA’s Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Sangat Singh Giljian on the behalf of Punjab Government and remaining Rs 4 lakh grant would be handed over soon.

A three-member team of the Punjab Commission for Scheduled Caste and Punjab Women Commission also visited the family on Friday. SC Commission members recorded statements of members of the poor family, which belongs to the Valmiki community. The victim’s father used to drive tractor in the fields of the accused till a few years back. The family hails from Bihar.

Gian Chand, member of Punjab SC Commission, while talking to The Indian Express said that they have recorded the statements of the family. He was accompanied by other Commission members including Prabhdyal and Deepak.

“In CCTV footage, the accused is clearly seen taking the girl along while holding her hand,” said Gian Chand, adding that they have asked Hoshiarpur police to give us a status report by Monday as all the documentary proofs are available with the police now.

State Women’s Commission member Manisha Gulati also visited the family and demanded an exemplary punishment. BJP leader Vijay Sampla also met the family.

