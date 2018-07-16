Punjab: 560 kg poppy husk seized, 2 arrested

The woman was also an accomplice of Surjit Singh Deepa, a notorious drug smuggler under arrest. (Representational Image) The woman was also an accomplice of Surjit Singh Deepa, a notorious drug smuggler under arrest. (Representational Image)

Jalandhar (Rural) police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, with 560 kg of poppy husk.

The woman arrested by police was earlier also sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment under NDPS ACT and was out on bail after spending 31 months in jail. The duo used to bring consignments of poppy husk from Jammu and Kashmir to sell here for huge profit, said police. The woman was also an accomplice of Surjit Singh Deepa, a notorious drug smuggler under arrest.

Police said that they had information that Sukhbir Kaur (45) alias Shinder of village Arjunwal, under Adampur police station, was selling poppy husk on a large scale.

Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said: “One Tata Indigo car was signalled to stop and two occupants identified as Baljit Singh (36) of village Haripur and Sukhbir Kaur were apprehended.” The consignment was recovered and a case has been lodged, police said.

