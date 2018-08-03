Punjab: 5 drug smugglers arrested

The Jalandhar (Rural) police nabbed five narcotic smugglers and recovered 160 gm heroin from them. Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, said that ASI Vipan Kumar along with police party led by Inspector Harinder Singh, in-charge CIA-I, while patrolling at Adda Kular, apprehended a person, who was identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha (23) of village Latianwal, under Sultanpur Lodhi, district Kapurthala. He was searched and 160 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, ASI Krishan Gopal of CIA-I along with police party while conducting patrolling in the area of village Kapur village, Jaitewali Bridge apprehended four narcotic smugglers, who were identified as Dimple Kumar (37) of House No 84, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, Avtar Singh (32) of Bhawani Nagar, Jaijon Di Baudi, Raj Kumar @ Riki (27) of village Salwara, Chintpurni Road and Rajinder Masih (45) of Mohalla Kamalpur, all from Hoshiarpur. After seaching them, 900 tablets of Alprazolam IP, 400 tablets of Tramadol & 264 Capsules of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tramadol were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, accused Lakha revealed that he brought this consignment of heroin from Delhi and to sell it in various areas of Jalandhar.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App