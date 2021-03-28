Punjab: 46 more Covid fatalities, 2,820 fresh infections

The Covid graph in Punjab continued to climb with 2,820 fresh infections and 46 more fatalities on Saturday, a day after state reported highest ever single-day caseload of 3,176 cases.

The number of active cases increased from 22,652 on Friday to 23,271 on Saturday, while the infection count rose to 2,28,864 and the death toll reached 6,621.

As per the health bulletin, 11 people died Hoshiarpur, eight in Patiala, five each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, four in Tarn Taran, three each in Amritsar and SBS Nagar, two in Ropar and one each in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Muktsar.

Maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (497), Jalandhar (391), SAS Nagar (374) and Patiala (274).

While 25 patients are critical and on ventilator support, 316 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (3,224), Jalandhar (3,091), Ludhiana (2,776) and Patiala (2,470).

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan has asked all the departments concerned to ramp up the pace of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

During a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state, Mahajan said besides increasing the number of vaccination centres, the government is running an inoculation drive on all seven days of the week.

Army recruitment exam postponed

The Army on Saturday postponed to April 25 the common entrance examination for recruiting general duty personnel in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab. The examination to be held on March 28 has been postponed to April 25 on the advice of the district administration due to hike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

