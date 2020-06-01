Punjab: 45-year-old held for ‘raping’ neighbour’s minor daughter

A medical examination of the girl confirmed the rape. (Representational Photo) A medical examination of the girl confirmed the rape. (Representational Photo)

Sohana police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year girl. The accused was the neighbour of the victim and was known to her family. The accused was sent to the judicial custody.

The victim’s mother told the police that she works as a maid while her husband works in a private factory. She said in the complaint that on the night of May 29, at around 9 pm, the accused took her daughter to a secluded place. “I thought he might have taken my daughter to play with her but after some time I heard her screams. When I went there, I found that the accused was raping my daughter,” the victim said.

A medical examination of the girl confirmed the rape. Police filed a case under Sections 376 (A), (B), 342 (wrongful restraint), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of IPC and Section 6 of POSCO Act. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd