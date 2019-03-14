Punjab: 30 Sikh outfits demand SGPC chief’s resignation

As many as 30 Sikh organisations, led by Alliance of Sikh Organisations and Darbar-e-Khalsa, have demanded the resignation of SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal and also appealed to Akal Takht Sahib to summon him to prove whether “he is with Sikh Kaum (community) or with the supporters of Dera Sirsa”.

Addressing the press conference at Jalandhar on Wednesday, the representatives of Alliance and Darbar-e-Khalsa, Sukhdev Singh Phagwara, and Harjinder Singh, showed copy of an English daily — dated September 21, 2005, and alleged that the SGPC head was sitting with Dera supporters during a dharna in Sangrur.

The dharna was being led by Dera leader Ram Singh on the issue of handing over cases against Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim to CBI. They said that a support of the Dera cannot stay the head of the SGPC.