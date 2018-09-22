Punjab: 30 centres in Doaba for counting today, process to be videographed

The entire process of counting will be videographed for ensuring transparency in the process, said Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. (Representational image) The entire process of counting will be videographed for ensuring transparency in the process, said Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. (Representational image)

Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes polled in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on Friday in Doaba region. In Jalandhar 11 counting centres have been set up. In Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, four, five and 10 counting centres have been set up respectively.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that around 900 personnel have been deployed in the counting centres. “On each table, three officials have been deployed for completing this task efficaciously. The entire process of counting will be videographed for ensuring transparency in the process. The counting of votes will start at 8 am in the presence of the officers, candidates of the political parties and their representatives,” he said.

Sharma added that the district administration has already made elaborate security arrangements at the strong rooms where the ballot papers have been stored. “Round the clock surveillance of the strong rooms is being done by the contingent of Punjab Police posted there,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App