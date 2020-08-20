Punjab: 3 separate political functions held to mark Sant Longowal’s death anniversary

Sadhu Singh Dharmsot pays tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his death anniversary. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.

Three separate functions were held on Thursday to mark the 35th death anniversary of former Akali Dal president Harchand Singh Longowal. All three functions were held in Longowal – the former SAD chief’s birthplace.

Local SAD leadership organised a function at Gurdwara Kaimbowal. This saw SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in attendance. Punjab government too organised a separate function which was attended by Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

SAD(Democratic) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa held a separate event in Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh in Longowal. Unlike previous years, no political rally was organised due to Covid guidelines. Winnerjit Singh Goldy, district president of SAD(Badal), said,”This year SAD president did not come and only a few persons were present at bhog of Akhand path at Kaimbowal Gurdwara where Sant Longowal used to stay. We had organised a tribute ceremony and there was nothing political this time.”

After parting ways with SAD, this was Dhindsa’s first function organised to remember the former Akali president. Dhindsa said, “Longowalji made a great contribution to this party and he was the one who brought me to politics. He supported me till he was alive. However, the new president (Sukhbir Singh Badal), is away from politics and he does not even know the real issues of the state. SAD (Democratic) will come as an alternative for masses and will also work on restoring the panthic values which Badal Dal has damaged.”

In a function organised by the Punjab government, Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said,”Santi Longowal had laid his life for the peace and prosperity of Punjab and he will be remembered by the people for centuries to come.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal paid tributes to the former President of party on his Facebook page.

