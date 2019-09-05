Punjab: 23 killed, 27 injured in Batala firecracker factory explosion

Twenty-three people were killed and at least 27 injured when a blast brought down a firecracker factory in Batala late on Wednesday afternoon. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The blast rocked Mattu Pathaka Works located in Guru Ramdas colony, a residential area, at 3.45 pm. Residents reported hearing multiple small blasts later. The rescue operation continued late into the night amid fears of the toll going up further. The impact of the blast was felt in a diameter of 300 metre.

The factory sits on the banks of the 100-foot-wide Hansi drain. While the drain flowed in front of the factory, at the back it had residential units. There was a car garage on the left and a computer centre separated by a narrow lane on the factory’s right side. Both the computer centre and the garage nearby were badly damaged.

The firecracker making unit, built over 20 marlas (roughly 4450 sq ft), also had two schools within a 100 metre diameter.

Around 40 persons were working or present inside the factory at the time of the blast. Apart from manufacturing, the unit also sold firecrackers.

Among the dead were five persons who were just passing by at the time of the blast. Similarly, at least six injured were either working in the nearby car garage or at the computer centre. The firecracker factory was being run by three brothers. One brother lived in the factory premises along with his family.

“Five of the dead and six injured don’t belong to the factory. Other dead and injured were either working or living in the factory,” said Lakhwinder Singh, a senior police officer on spot.

Teams of the NDRF, the SDRF were deployed along with fire brigade in the rescue operation soon after the tragedy.

The blast shook the city that was getting ready to welcome the procession from Sultanpur Lodhi to celebrate the marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Expressing shock and dismay at the fatalities in the incident, the CM tweeted: “Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC and the SSP heading relief efforts.”

However, at ground zero, there was no one designated from the administration to provide information to families of victims who were reaching there looking for their loved ones.

“My brother-in-law Shamu has died. I have seen his dead body in hospital. But I don’t know where is my husband Vicky. No one is telling me,” said Seema, who had come from Fatehgarh Churian with her two children. Both brothers worked at the factory.