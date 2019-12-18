Punjab: 2-year-old boy’s body found in neighbour’s washing machine

Adhiraj Adhiraj

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy was found dead in his neighbour’s washing machine in Kapurthala’s Khukhrain village Tuesday evening. Police have rounded up five persons including two women in connection with the incident. A case of murder has been registered.

Police said that the child, identified as Adhiraj, had come with his mother Sunita and 4-year-old brother to visit his maternal grandparents and attend his uncle’s wedding scheduled on December 22. On Tuesday afternoon, Adhiraj, his brother and another girl (age unknown) from the neighbourhood, went into a neighbour’s house. Later, two of them returned but Adhiraj did not. After searching everywhere for him, the family informed the police.

Police said CCTV footage had shown the three children playing and then entering the home of neighbour Manpreet Kaur, at 12.47 pm on Sunday. Only two children came out of the house at 1.18 pm, Adhiraj did not.

While searching Kaur’s house, police opened their washing machine to find the boy’s body inside, lying under a heap of clothes.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali Police station, Inspector Satpal Singh, said that the probe was at a very preliminary stage and only further investigation would reveal what happened.

