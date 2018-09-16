Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Punjab: 1,150 injections recovered in Khanna

Punjab: 1,150 injections recovered in Khanna

The Khanna police recovered injections containing psychotropic intoxicants from a woman and her accomplice Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Khanna | Published: September 16, 2018 11:24:00 am
Top News

The Khanna police have recovered 1,150 injections containing psychotropic intoxicants from a woman and her accomplice Saturday.

Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that the accused Harpreet Kaur alias Preet (30) of Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar and Rajinder Singh alias Rinku(35) of Dashmesh Nagar, Jalandhar were caught during a special checking near Pristine Mall on National Highway-1, when the Toyota Innova that the accused were travelling in was stopped while they were coming from , Mandi Gobindgarh side, and the injections were recovered from a bag.

During questioning, the accused told police that they had procured the injections from Saharanpur and planned to sell them in Jalandhar.

An FIR under Sections 22/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar Khanna police station.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Watch Now
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Buzzing Now
Advertisement