Punjab: 10 months after ex-AAP MLA submitted resignation, Vidhan Sabha Speaker rejects it

TEN MONTHS after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Mansa Nazar Singh Manshahia quit the party to join Congress and submitted his resignation in Assembly, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh rejected the latter on grounds of “improper format”. Rana Singh told The Indian Express, “He had appeared before me on Wednesday after not appearing for a long time. I told him that his resignation was not valid as it did not follow proper format and asked him to send it afresh. But he is not willing to do so. Hence, his resignation stands rejected.”

Another AAP MLA, Amarjit Sandoa, who had also quit AAP to join Congress alongwith Manshahia ahead of Lok Sabha elections, had withdrawn his resignation a few days ago.

The Speaker’s rejection of Manshahia’s resignation is being seen as a setback for the political ambitions of Capt Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, an internationally acclaimed shooter. It is said that he had his eye on Mansa, and several senior Congress leaders from Patiala considered closed to his mother, MP Preneet Kaur, were helping him in the Assembly segment. A bypoll was being viewed as a possible launchpad for Raninder, who is yet to make his political debut.

Sources in Congress said that the party, having a brute majority of 80 in a house of 117, does not want any more bypolls in the state. Of the four it contested last October, it had lost one to Akalis.

Losing Dakha, contested by Amarinder’s political secretary and close aide Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu to SAD’s Manpreet Ayali had become an embarrassment for the party despite the CM spending maximum time campaigning in the constituency.

“It was a well thought-out decision. How many byelections do we want? We already have 80 legislators. Party already finds it difficult to adjust all the legislators,” said a party leader.

Raninder has contested two elections, unsuccessfully, in the past. He had contested a Lok Sabha election from Bathinda in 2009 but had lost to Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. In the 2012 Assembly election, he had contested from Samana, but lost again. Last year, he had become the first Indian to be elected as one of four vice-presidents of International Shooting Sport Federation. He also heads the National Rifle Association of India.

It was earlier suggested that Raninder should be fielded from Jalalabad in a recent byelection, a constituency earlier represented by former deputy chief minister and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. But the proposal could not see the light of the day. With no byelection taking place, his wait has turned longer as he may have to wait till 2022 Assembly polls.

