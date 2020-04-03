Punjab: 10-month-old, grandmother test positive for coronavirus

The boy is the youngest COVID-19 patient from the city. Both him and his grandmother are high-risk patients for the disease due to their age. (File) The boy is the youngest COVID-19 patient from the city. Both him and his grandmother are high-risk patients for the disease due to their age. (File)

A 10-MONTH-OLD boy and his 59-year-old grandmother tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The boy’s parents, an NRI couple from Canada who were living in Sector 32, had already tested positive for the disease on Monday and have been in the isolation ward of the hospital ever since.

The boy is the youngest COVID-19 patient from the city. Both him and his grandmother are high-risk patients for the disease due to their age. Though in the beginning of the pandemic, the disease was believed not to affect children at all, more recently many cases of children contracting the disease, even expressing severe symptoms have cropped up. Infants are seen to be more at risk and vulnerable to the disease than older children. As for elderly people, many in the age group have been severely affected by the disease and suffered acute respiratory distress after contracting the disease. The boy is currently asymptomatic while his grandmother has fever and cough.

Apart from this, two other contacts of the NRI couple’s family have tested negative for the disease, and two contacts in Mohali tested positive and have been admitted there. Three secondary contacts of the family have been tested at GMCH-32 and four asymptomatic contacts living on the ground floor of their house have been home quarantined as they are currently asymptomatic.

PGIMER resident doctor tested

The two new positive cases have taken the total tally of COVID patients in the city to 18 while a total of 124 patients have been tested for the disease. According to the administration, the test results of seven more suspected cases, who have already been tested, are awaited. These include a resident from PGIMER who was exposed to the COVID-19 patient from Nayagaon who passed away at PGIMER after testing positive for the disease. A total of 36 healthcare workers were exposed to the patient, and already one staff member, a 31-year-old male nurse, has tested positive for the disease and is isolated at the Nehru extension block of PGIMER.

Dedicated ward for SARD patients

Since at least two elderly patients with symptoms of Sever Acute Respiratory Distress (SARD) have passed away at PGIMER in the past week, one of whom had exposed many healthcare workers to the disease, PGIMER has decided to dedicate ward no. 22 in its emergency to SARD patients suspected of having the disease. “Protocols are changing and evolving as we understand the effects of the disease more with each passing day. So now due to the fact that there are so many SARD patients, we have dedicated a ward for them, where all will be tested for swine flu and COVID-19 as per government protocol,” said a spokesperson from PGIMER.

Concerns over room sharing at GMCH-32

AT GMCH-32, where 16 of the COVID-19 patients from the city have been isolated, a source said that all the patients have been divided into pairs and sharing a ward. The eighth patient in the city, who had a travel history to Dubai, claims he is sharing a a room with his mother. “They have made us share. I think we should be completely isolated individually. We could just keep sharing our viral load with each other, so I am worried,” said the patient.

Furthermore, even suspected patients are placed in a shared room. “So even if one is negative and the other positive, the negative patient has already been in close contact and can potentially contract the disease and develop symptoms. This is quite a dangerous way to quarantine them,” the source from the hospital said.

The hospital’s director principal was contacted for his comment but he did not reply.

