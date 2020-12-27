Puneite rides to Kanyakumari to mark 10,000th day on earth

I experienced the sunset for an hour-and-a-half, which will remain in my memory for years to com, Pradnyesh Molak said.

Although the year has been a bummer due to the pandemic, Pradnyesh Molak (27), creative director at Ziva Studios recently marked his 10,000th day of his life by travelling 1,600 kilometres to see the sunset and sunrise at Kanyakumari.

“A couple of months back, when I was on the Internet, I came across something known as your 10,000th day on Earth. I explored that I was near to 10,000 days of my life. I saw it in October and calculated that on December 24th, I would turn 27 years, four months and 15 days, which adds up to 10,000 days. I had also read a small article by famous writer Dr A H Salunkhe entitled,‘I Should Have Gone To Kanyakumari At The Age Of 19 Instead Of 59’. This was a trigger for me, as I am already 27 and have not been to Kanyakumari,” said Molak.

On 23rd, he took an impromptu decision and left Pune on a Royal Enfield 350 Classic. He reached Kolhapur (267kms) within three-and-a-half hours. “When I was more confident, I rode up to Bengaluru, had lunch with two of my friends who also happen to be riders. They suggested changing the bike and taking a Benelli TRK 502 bike. I rode 630 kilometres in just seven hours to Bengaluru,” said Molak.

The next day, on Christmas Eve, Molak said he left for Kanyakumari at 9 am from Bengaluru and reached his special destination in eight hours, covering a distance of 700 kilometres.

“I felt so proud to cover 1,600 kilometres in just a few hours when I was at the tip of the country, Kanyakumari. I experienced the sunset for an hour-and-a-half, which will remain in my memory for years to come. The next morning, on my 10001th day, I witnessed a spectacular sunrise from the same town. Kanyakumari is the only place where we can witness sunset and sunrise on the west and east coast respectively, and it is the only place where three salt water bodies meet; Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal. For me this is a milestone, as I biked all the way and perhaps will be on the bike for a couple of days more,” he said.

Molak said usually people celebrate years, anniversaries and festivals but not special days. “I know no friend or friends of friends who celebrated such an occasion. I thought why not celebrate such a day and put up a benchmark for others,” he said.

