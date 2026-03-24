Puneet Gupt named DNPA chairperson, Anant Goenka appointed vice-chair

Puneet Gupt (left) is the chief operating officer of Times Internet. Anant Goenka is the executive director of The Indian Express Group. (Credit: https://www.dnpa.co.in/)

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has appointed Puneet Gupt, the chief operating officer of Times Internet, its chairperson. He will succeed Mariam Mammen Mathew, the Manorama Online CEO, in the role as she completes her two-year term. The appointment was confirmed at the recent DNPA board meeting.

Anant Goenka, the executive director of The Indian Express Group, will be the vice-chairperson, with ABP Group CEO Dhruba Mukherjee continuing in his role as treasurer.

Gupt had previously served as V-C and has been closely involved in DNPA’s key initiatives and industry engagements.

“Digital news publishers are navigating one of the most consequential shifts the industry has ever seen — from how content is discovered to how it is valued in an AI-driven world. DNPA’s role as a unified industry voice has never mattered more. My focus will be on ensuring that our members are not just responding to these changes, but actively

contributing to the policy and industry frameworks around them.”said DNPA Chairperson Gupt.