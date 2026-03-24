Puneet Gupt named DNPA chairperson, Anant Goenka appointed vice-chair

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The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has appointed Puneet Gupt, the chief operating officer of Times Internet, its chairperson. He will succeed Mariam Mammen Mathew, the Manorama Online CEO, in the role as she completes her two-year term. The appointment was confirmed at the recent DNPA board meeting.
Anant Goenka, the executive director of The Indian Express Group, will be the vice-chairperson, with ABP Group CEO Dhruba Mukherjee continuing in his role as treasurer.
Gupt had previously served as V-C and has been closely involved in DNPA’s key initiatives and industry engagements.
“Digital news publishers are navigating one of the most consequential shifts the industry has ever seen — from how content is discovered to how it is valued in an AI-driven world. DNPA’s role as a unified industry voice has never mattered more. My focus will be on ensuring that our members are not just responding to these changes, but actively
contributing to the policy and industry frameworks around them.”said DNPA Chairperson Gupt.
Vice-Chairperson Anant Goenka said this is an important moment for DNPA and for the digital news publishing industry in India. “There is real value in publishers coming together, sharing perspectives, and building a common understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead. I look forward to contributing to that effort with DNPA members. ” Goenka said.
Looking back
Reflecting on her tenure, outgoing Chairperson Mariam Mammen Mathew said: “It has been a privilege to lead DNPA at such a pivotal time for the industry. I am confident that under Puneet’s leadership, DNPA will continue to grow in influence and impact. I wish the new team every success.”
DNPA was well-poised to generate tangible outcomes “with Puneet and Anant at the helm”, said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General & CEO of DNPA.
“This transition marks an exciting new chapter for DNPA. We have spent the last few years building the credibility, relationships, and frameworks that allow us to engage meaningfully on the issues that matter most to our members. With Puneet and Anant at the helm, we are well-positioned to translate that foundation into tangible outcomes — on policy, on fair commercial frameworks, and on ensuring that digital news publishing remains a sustainable and vital part of India’s information ecosystem.”
The DNPA represents the digital arms of India’s leading media organisations and serves as a collective voice for digital news publishers on matters of policy advocacy, industry collaboration, and emerging
opportunities and challenges across the ecosystem.
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