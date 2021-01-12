India’s energy growth story will be driven by renewable energy: Amitabh Kant

Emphasising on zero carbon emissions to get rid of pollution in cities, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog, on Monday said India’s energy growth story will be driven by renewable energy in the coming future.

“After the industry and residential sector, the transportation sector is the third-largest energy consumer. In India, 17% of which is largely dominated by oil fuels. India’s energy growth story will be driven by renewable energy in the coming future. With the focus on the Paris Pact in getting rid of air pollution in our cities, it is inevitable that we shift to zero carbon emissions, mobility powered by renewable sources of energy,” said Kant during the virtual launch of the Tata Motors and Pune-based Repos Energy Startup Summit 2021 on Monday.

Kant said the combination of solar and zero-emission mobility will greatly reduce the well-to-wheel emissions of transportation and help reap maximum benefits of zero-emission mobility.

Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said the energy needs of our country are ever-growing. “There is an energy transition taking place from coal to oil or gas and then the second part is moving from all types of fossil fuels towards renewable energy. In order to make this happen, we have to look at what can be produced within India. So we have to look at sources like biofuel in a very big way,” Kapoor said.

Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, said,” “This is time for innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to come up with indigenous ways of doing things so that there are more and more solutions to existing problems for not just our country but the entire world.”