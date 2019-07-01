Toggle Menu
Pune wall collapse: Two builders sent to police custody, hunt on for six others

Pune police had registered a criminal offence against the partners, site engineers, supervisors and labour contractors of the two entities — the company that constructed the building whose retaining wall collapsed, and the company which had undertaken the construction and excavation work.

Accused being produced in court on Sunday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

AS the Pune city police launched a manhunt for six of the eight builders booked for culpable homicide over the incident of wall collapse that killed 15 people, the two builders already under arrest were on Sunday sent to police custody until July 2.

Saturday’s incident killed 15 people and injured two others. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Those named in the FIR are Jagdishprasad Agarwal, Sachin Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal, Vivek Agarwal and Vipul Agarwal —all of whom are partners in Alcon Landmarks company that developed Alcon Stylus residential society, whose retaining wall collapsed. The FIR also names Pankaj Vohra, Suresh Shah and Rashmikant Gandhi, partners in SVG Kanchan Group, which had undertaken work where the wall caved.

On Saturday evening, Vivek and Vipul Agarwal, two of five partners of Alcon Landmarks company, named as accused in the case, were arrested. They were produced before a court in Pune on Sunday.

In the remand application seeking their custody, the police said, “The wall was constructed in 2013 and was in dilapidated condition… the occupants of Alcon Society had told the builders and partners of the firm and had also written to them. In spite of that, no action was taken.”

Rescue team at the site where a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa area, in Pune, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The police stated while speaking to the media, “We want to probe whether all norms were followed for the said construction and whether the very construction was authorised. We want to collect and examine the documentation for the permission granted to the building and the wall. We also want to identify others involved in the projects.”

The defence lawyer argued that the prosecution had not shown anything that points to any action leading to culpable homicide.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class S S Ramdin sent Vivek and Vipul Agarwal to police custody.

Police officials said a search has been launched for the other accused named in the FIR.

