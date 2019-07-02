Pune wall collapse: Licences of two construction firms, architects suspended

Two days after 15 persons were killed when a compound wall collapsed at a construction site in Kondhwa, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday suspended the licence of two construction companies, architects and a structural consultant. The civic body has also ordered a survey of all labour camps situated along construction sites.

“The PMC has decided to suspend the licences issued to the two construction companies – one that had built the wall and the other that allowed labour camp along the wall that collapsed. The civic body has served showcause notices to the companies and asked them to respond within eight days. If the response is not satisfactory, then the civic body can cancel their registration permanently…” said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer.

Those named in the FIR include Jagdishprasad Agarwal, Sachin Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal, Vivek Agarwal and Vipul Agarwal -all partners in Alcon Landmarks company that developed Alcon Stylus residential society, whose compound wall collapsed on Saturday. The FIR also named Pankaj Vohra, Suresh Shah and Rashmikant Gandhi, partners in SVG Kanchan Group, which had undertaken construction work at the incident site.