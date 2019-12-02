Pune: Trench caves in during rescue, fireman killed

A firefighter was killed during the rescue of a labourer who fell into a trench, dug up for construction of underground sewer line in Dapodi area on Sunday evening. Efforts were on to rescue the labourer and two local residents who were trapped in the trench, 18 to 20 feet deep, after it caved in, said officials.

Advertising

As per the primary information, the incident took place around 6 pm near Phugewadi Flyover in Dapodi in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. A rescue operation by a team of National Disaster Response Force was underway to rescue the labourer, identified as Nagesh Jamadar (22).

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi told The Indian Express, “Initially, a labourer fell into the trench dug up for PCMC work. Two local residents descended into it to rescue him. While they were trying, a fire brigade team reached the spot and three firemen too descended into the trench. Primary reports show that all six people were trapped after a mass of soil fell into the trench. A rescue operation was launched and NDRF was also called in. Two local residents and three firemen were taken out in the joint effort. One of the firemen has succumbed to his injuries. The rescue operation for the trapped labourer is still on.”

The deceased fireman has been identified as Vishal Jadhav. Two other firemen are being treated for their injuries at a private hospital in Old Sangvi area. The two rescued local residents have been identified as Sitaram Suravase and Ishwar Badage, both of whom have sustained injuries.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department chief Kiran Gawade said, “When our firemen were taking out the labourer, the mass of soil may have moved as people started crowding the area.”