Pune: To revive ITIs in Maharashtra, STP proposes fresh courses in AI, agriculture

The state boasts of 971 ITIs and the proposal has even considered private ITIs. (Express Archive/ Representational) The state boasts of 971 ITIs and the proposal has even considered private ITIs. (Express Archive/ Representational)

TO REVIVE Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the state, the Pune-based Science and Technology Park (STP) has proposed to partner industries and play a key role by working closely with the state government. The STP had forwarded its recommendations to the state government, expected to be taken under consideration during the Budget Session. Over the decades, ITIs have centred their syllabus and skill development around mechanical and electrical maintenance, but could soon consider the roll-out of courses in agricultural and medical technology, among a host of other new fields.

The proposal has promised participation from Tata Technologies and several others, close to 300, which will jointly work with the STP to generate 88 per cent revenue required towards the facelift. The state government will put in the remaining 12 per cent funds for the infrastructure upgrade, which has been planned in two phases.

Over a three-year tenure, the first phase will target ITIs at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Mumbai, followed by those at Pune, Nashik and Amravati. “Each ITI will be supported by an average of Rs 30 crore. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within 18 months,” said STP director general Rajendra Jagdale.

The state boasts of 971 ITIs and the proposal has even considered private ITIs. At present, a majority of authorities from non-government institutes are also in talks with government agencies. While some ITIs, in the recent years, have managed to introduce newer trades such as aviation and aircraft maintenance (offered at the ITI in Nagpur), officials said trades that were no longer relevant needed to be phased out so as to strengthen the ITI network and improve its infrastructure.

The officials said the draftsman course was one such and, likewise, several others were now irrelevant either due to better technology or other reasons, and will soon be shelved. Jagdale said technological advancement had made it necessary to add trades and courses in newer areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data, and these could all feature in the revamped ITI syllabus.

“Traditionally, the focus has remained on mechanical and electrical maintenance, but we now plan to venture into agricultural and medical equipment and other areas,” he added.

He also said with regard to the energy sector, the proposal also mentioned trades related to developing charging stations, batteries and maintenance of electric vehicles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.