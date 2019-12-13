Pune: Teenager raped and strangulated, manhunt on for stepfather, say police

The police have launched a manhunt for the victim’s stepfather, an auto-rickshaw driver, who is a suspect in the case. The police have launched a manhunt for the victim’s stepfather, an auto-rickshaw driver, who is a suspect in the case.

A 15-year-old girl was found strangulated Thursday night in Pune. A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday morning has pointed to possible rape. The police have launched a manhunt for the victim’s stepfather, an auto-rickshaw driver, who is a suspect in the case.

The girl’s body was found by her sister at their home on Thursday night, according to the police. The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter and the suspect had a fight on Thursday evening after which the 45-year-old stepfather is suspected to have raped and murdered the girl.

A police inspector said, “In the autopsy report, the doctors have opined that the victim might have been raped. The examination points to possible strangulation as the cause of death. Based on these reports and the complaint by the victim’s mother we have booked the step-father for rape, murder and also under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”

Police officials said that on Thursday evening when the sister came home, she found the door locked from outside. When they broke the door open, the girl was found dead in the house. The stepfather is suspected to have fled on Thursday night and teams have been formed to trace him, an official said.

