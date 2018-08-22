Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Pune: Teenage girl who attempted suicide over harassment dies in hospital

A 16-year-old girl who had allegedly consumed poison over repeated harassment by a youth in Pune district and was under treatment at a local hospital died on Wednesday morning.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: August 22, 2018 6:56:51 pm
She was a student of Std XI. (Source: Pixabay)

A 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly consumed poison over repeated harassment by a youth in Pune district and was under treatment at a local hospital, died on Wednesday morning. As per the information given by a police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, the girl who belonged from a farmer family, had attempted suicide on August 11 by consuming a poisonous substance. She was a student of Class XI.

“Our probe has revealed that the youth used to harass her on her way to the college. The girl’s family members had once warned the youth against harassing her. But he did not stop. The family had not approached the police, before she attempted suicide. We have identified the suspect youth.” said an officer from Pune rural police.

The offence in this regard has been registered under Indian Penal Code section for abetment of suicide and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

