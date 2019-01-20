Pune: Suspended FTII student goes missing

A final year student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Manoj Kumar, is reported missing from the institute campus since January 14. Kumar, who was suspended in December last year for allegedly misbehaving with his department head, was last seen leaving the institute Monday.

Kumar hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and had got married about a year ago. He was studying Art Direction and Production Design (ADPD) at the institute. On January 16, Kumar’s batchmates received frantic calls from his wife, who said she had not been able to contact him for a few days. The students contacted the administration and the next day, they approached police. One of his classmates registered a missing persons report at the Prabhat police chowky.