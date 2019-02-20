Pune: 6-year-old boy falls in 200-feet deep borewell, rescue operation underway

A rescue operation was underway to take out a six-year-old boy who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell at a village in Pune, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Thorandale village in Ambegaon taluka, some 75 kilometres from Pune city.

Rescue officials said that the boy is stuck at a depth of around 10 to 12 feet.

Although local police carrying the rescue said that the boy was responding to people outside, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), based in Talegaon, around 60 kilometres from the place of the incident, has been rushed to the spot.

Station duty officer of Manchar police station said that the incident took place between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, when the boy identified as Ravi Pandit, son of a labourer on the road construction site, fell into the uncovered borewell.

The officer added, “When our team reached the spot, we saw that the boy had fallen 10 to 12 feet deep. He is talking to us and our efforts are on to take him out. NDRF team is on the way. Meanwhile, the NDRF people have guided us to provide oxygen to the boy.”