Pune: Six buses gutted in fire at Satara Road, no casualties reported

At least six buses including one luxury bus owned by Maharashtra state transport body were completely gutted in a fire at Satara Road in Pune today. The fire started at around 10 am in one of the buses which were parked outside a garage.

While no casualties were reported in the fire, five more buses were partially damaged, local police said.

As per fire brigade officials, the fire started at one of the buses parked outside a private garage located in Shindewadi area. By the time the first fire tender from the nearby fire station reached the spot, the fire had spread to other buses.

Fire officer Sanjay Ramteke, who headed the team, said, “It took two fire tenders, additional tankers to control the fire. We suspect the fire to have started because of some kind of short circuit or accidental fire in one of the buses that were under repair. No casualties have been reported.”