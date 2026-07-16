Pune sailor, missing since July 12 attack on ship off Oman coast, is dead: Dubai Consulate

A sailor from Pune, who had gone missing after the July 12 attack on the Cyprus-flagged MV GFS Galaxy cargo vessel off the coast of Oman, has died, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Wednesday. This puts the death toll of Indians in the war in West Asia at 14 since it started on February 28.
There were 11 Indian crew members on the vessel, and 10 of them were rescued.
It said the Indian officials are closely coordinating with the UAE authorities and the shipping company to provide all possible assistance to the deceased sailor’s family.
“We express our deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the commercial vessel MV GFS Galaxy on 12 July 2026,” the Mission said in a post on X.
The missing sailor, 30-year-old Herambh Karmarkar from Pune, was a third engineer aboard the cargo vessel when it was attacked. According to Gulf News, Karmarkar’s family was informed by the shipping company on Tuesday evening that Oman’s coast guard had recovered his body, nearly 60 hours after he was reported missing. “The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the relevant UAE authorities and the shipping company to provide all possible support and assistance to the family,” the Indian mission said.
“We are awaiting his mortal remains, which are currently with the Oman Navy. Herambh had been on the vessel for the last five months and was due to sign off soon,” his father-in-law Vivek Tandon said on Wednesday. Karmarkar is survived by his wife, mother, and a younger sister. He had completed his marine engineering from the City of Glasgow College in the UK and had joined the merchant navy, Tandon added. With PTI