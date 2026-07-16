Pune sailor, missing since July 12 attack on ship off Oman coast, is dead: Dubai Consulate

A sailor from Pune, who had gone missing after the July 12 attack on the Cyprus-flagged MV GFS Galaxy cargo vessel off the coast of Oman, has died, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Wednesday. This puts the death toll of Indians in the war in West Asia at 14 since it started on February 28.

There were 11 Indian crew members on the vessel, and 10 of them were rescued.

It said the Indian officials are closely coordinating with the UAE authorities and the shipping company to provide all possible assistance to the deceased sailor’s family.

“We express our deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the commercial vessel MV GFS Galaxy on 12 July 2026,” the Mission said in a post on X.