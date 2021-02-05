Pune police recovers 35 cell phones reported as ‘lost’ on its portal

A press release issued by the police stated that the process is on to return the lost phones to their owners. (Representational Photo/File)

In a special drive, the crime branch of Pune city police has recovered as many as 35 cell phones that were reported missing on its “lost and found” portal.

In view of the rising number of lost phones being reported on this portal, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had asked crime branch DCP Bachchan Singh to carry out a drive to search for these missing cell phones.

The crime branch then collected data of 910 missing cell phones from the “lost and found” portal. Based on data analysis of the lost cell phones, crime branch sleuths started searches. The cops managed to find 35 lost phones worth Rs 7 lakhs.

