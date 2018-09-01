Pune: No passports for those with pending cases of traffic violations

Those who violate traffic rules are informed about it on their cell phones, via a SMS, and they are supposed to pay the fine online. Those who violate traffic rules are informed about it on their cell phones, via a SMS, and they are supposed to pay the fine online.

Traffic violators who refuse to pay their fines may now find it difficult to procure a passport. To ensure violators pay their pending fines, the traffic control branch of Pune City Police has decided to link the details of these offenders to the passport department.

With this new development, the verification process of an applicant will not be completed if there is a pending case of traffic violation against him, stated a press release issued by the traffic control branch.

Those who violate traffic rules are informed about it on their cell phones, via a SMS, and they are supposed to pay the fine online. But many offenders refuse to pay the fine and the traffic violation case against them remains pending for days. “Between August 26 and 30, as many as 92 persons who have applied for passports were found to have a pending case of traffic violation against

them. The traffic control branch has passed on the details of their violations to the passport department,” stated the press release.

Due to pending traffic violation cases against them, these 92 applicants will not get their passports unless they pay the fine, said the traffic control branch. The traffic police has also appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules strictly and, in case of violations, to pay the fine online and clear the pending case against them as soon as possible. Local residents can log on to punetrafficop.net to check if there are any pending cases of traffic rule violations against them.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App