Pune: ‘No ICU bed available’, 21-year-old dies two hours after being discharged from hospital

She died at the jumbo Covid facility in Nehrunagar on Saturday.

Barely two hours after a 21-year-old student was discharged from a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, she died at the jumbo Covid facility in Nehrunagar on Saturday. The patient, who was in critical condition, was discharged from the private hospital as it had no vacant ICU bed.

The patient, a resident of Gharkul, was admitted to Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Pimpri about five days ago. Doctors at the hospital said the student was detected Covid positive a month ago but had subsequently recovered. However, she started feeling uneasy five days ago, and her relatives admitted her to the Dr D Y Patil Hospital.

“On Saturday morning, doctors at the hospital said they had no ICU bed available and therefore she should be shifted to another hospital,” said Anita Adhikari, a relative of the patient and president of Nari Shakti Sanstha, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Dr M S Barthwal, head of the department at Dr D Y Patil Hospital, said, “The patient was suffering from a severe form of tuberculosis. She had this illness for a long period of time. A month ago, she had tested positive for Covid-19, but recovered from the infection. When her condition deteriorated, she needed an ICU bed. However, as our ICU beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients, we contacted another hospital in Moshi where a bed was available. We provided our ambulance for shifting her.”

The patient’s relatives, however, said the Moshi hospital had no beds available and directed them to the jumbo Covid hospital at Nehrunagar.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “The patient had TB and was brought to our Covid facility in the morning with an extremely low oxygen saturation level of 15 per cent. Since her oxygen saturation level was low, she was admitted at the facility. However, she died one-and-a-half hours later.”

Adhikari, however, claimed the student was in good condition and was talking to her relatives. “Just because an ICU bed was not available, we lost her…. Though the PCMC is claiming that ICU beds are available in city, the facts are something else. We have lodged a complaint with the PCMC commissioner about how serious patients are being made run from pillar to post for getting an ICU bed,” she said.

IAS officer dies

A 35-year-old IAS officer, Sudhakar Shinde of the Tripura cadre, died of Covid-19 in Pune on Friday.

The 2015-batch IAS officer, who hailed from Parbhani, had recently returned to his home town for a holiday.

Expressing his condolences, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by sudden demise of Sudhakar Shinde, IAS, Tripura cadre. He succumbed to Covid-19 in Nanded. He was one of the finest, gentle and exceptional officer, it’s a big loss for the state. Spoke to his wife to offer my deepest condolences to her and the family.”

Former Sena MLA Suresh Gore dies

Former Khed MLA Suresh Gore died of Covid-19 at a Ruby Hall Clinic on Friday morning. He was 57.

Ruby Hall spokesperson Dr Sanjay Pathare said Gore was admitted to the hospital on September 22. “He had tested positive on September 17 and had been reciving treatment at another hospital. He was in critical condition when brought in. He was put on non-invasive ventilator and then shifted to invasive ventilator. He died of multi-organ failure,” said Dr Pathare.

Former Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said he had spoken to Gore about 10 days ago. “He sounded okay and told me that he would soon be out of the hospital. However, this morning, doctors told us that his blood pressure had dropped and he passed away,” said Adhalrao.

Gore was initially with the NCP but had left the party to join the Sena. He had contested the 2014 assembly election from Khed and won. He had served as vice-president of Pune Zilla Parishad and twice as its member.

“He was a cool-headed, intelligent and very cooperative person. During his five-year tenure, he worked very hard for the people of Khed,” said Adhalrao.

Shiv Sena leader Sulbha Ubale said, “It is a big loss to the Shiv Sena unit in Khed taluka as Gore was known for his contact with the masses.”

